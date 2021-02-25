Advertisement

Clifton Christian Church receives large donation from Ariel

The church holds multiple food drives each week, which includes community donations
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clifton Christian Church received a large donation to their food pantry Wednesday morning, thanks to Ariel Clinical Services.

Ariel is a foster care service in Mesa County. They have previously partnered with the church, and recently decided to donate food and other goods.

As part of the effort, Ariel held a food drive of their own at Perdita’s, the coffee shop located in Ariel’s offices.

“We thought, how can we help in such a small way,” explains Carrie Over, Deputy Director for Ariel Clinical Services. “At our Perdita’s coffee shop, we said if you come in and bring a canned good, we’ll give you a free cup of coffee.”

They received more than 200 canned goods, and Ariel also contributed other items like laundry detergent and diapers. Most of the donations will be used for the church’s food drives this week.

Clifton Christian Church will also hold their first ever pet food bank this Saturday at 9 a.m. They will partner with Colorado Pet Pantry for the event.

