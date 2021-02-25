Advertisement

“Blunt force injuries of the head” ruled cause of death for 48-year-old skier at Sunlight Mountain Resort

Skiers ride ski lift, Sunlight Mountain Resort, Glenwood Springs, Colorado,
Skiers ride ski lift, Sunlight Mountain Resort, Glenwood Springs, Colorado,(AP)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Garfield County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death for a 48-year-old man who died while skiing at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Feb. 23.

The Coroner says that Job Henning, a resident of Bethesda, MD, was killed by blunt force injuries of the head, and his death has been ruled an accident.

Henning was found by other skiers at the base of a tree, who then initiated CPR until Sunlight Ski Patrol arrived. Henning was then taken to the first aid area where he was met with a Glenwood Springs Fire Department ambulance. The Coroner says that Henning could not be resuscitated and was declared deceased.

Henning was on vacation with his wife and two children. At the time of the incident, Henning was reported to have been skiing with his teenage daughter who was further downhill and did not witness the incident.

The Coroner says that Henning was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred at the Mesa Vista Apartment Homes in the 1800 block of Main Street.
Two wounded victims from GJ shooting also charged with attempted 1st-degree murder
Photo captured at the scene of the shooting
Suspect taken into custody in connection to Grand Junction party shooting that left one dead
Crews able to contain fire west of Mesa County Landfill
Some Phoenix homeowners found a duffel bag full of guns while digging a hole for a small tree...
Homeowners dig up duffel bag full of guns in backyard
One arrested following standoff in Clifton

Latest News

Picture showing where the motorist plunged over the cliff.
Motorist saved after plunging over cliff on Red Mountain Pass
Shown left, Alfred Bourbeau, 20, and shown right, Casey Palmer, 32
Two arrested in connection to storage unit burglaries
Glacier Ice Arena
City looks into possibility of buying Glacier Ice Arena
Garfield County to move to Level Blue on State’s COVID-19 dial