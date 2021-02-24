Advertisement

RMAC Swimming & Diving Champions Ft. our Athlete of the Week

CMU three-peats as RMAC Champions
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you haven’t heard. The CMU Swimming and Diving teams are pretty good. How good?

Well, they hosted the RMAC championships this weekend at the El Pomar Natatorium.

And it was a very fun four days in the pool for the Mavs and for Mavs fans.

If you like winning, as there was plenty of that here.

For the women’s swimming and diving teams they set an RMAC Championship record for margin of victory, as they finished 566 points ahead of runner up, Colorado School of Mines. Only breaking their own record from last year.

The men accomplished similar feats. Winning the event with 1,115 points when the next best school had 811.

The men, fittingly so, won the last event of the weekend with a record setting performance in the 400-yard Freestyle Relay.

The ladies also set records on their last day, on top of winning. So what does it feel like to be a part of such a successful program while smashing these individual records? We asked our athlete of the week, Lily Borgenheimer.

Everybody who made it there was having a blast as far as I could tell. Just happy to be swimming and winning certainly doesn’t hurt that. The Mavs were no strangers to the podium, sweeping it in multiple events.

As a team, the ladies got to march out, get their championship t-shirts, roll out that banner and celebrate their third straight RMAC Championship in a row.

Then the guys got to join in on the celebration as it’s their 3rd conference championship in a row as well. And their 4th in the last 5 years.

And I got a little tip from a friend to stay until the end, as it’s tradition for Coach to take a dunk in the pool. It looked like he needed a little convincing, but not everybody did. The 3 time Champions jumped right in after him!

Fantastic record setting performances all around.

Congratulations to everyone involved on the Championships. A lot of hard work goes into winning a championship normally and that goes double in these hard times.

