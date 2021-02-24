Two wounded in late-night shooting in Grand Junction, suspect at large

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two victims that were wounded in a late-night shooting on Main Street are now in the hospital being treated for serious injuries according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

Police say that the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1800 block of Main Street at an apartment complex.

Upon arrival, officers located numerous shell casings in the parking lot of the complex, as well as what appeared to be bullet holes in the building. No victims were located on scene.

Multiple shell casings were found near the apartment complex. (David Jones)

However, shortly after the incident law enforcement was notified that the two subjects with gunshot wounds had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. Police say that injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating the incident, but the GJPD says that no suspects have been identified at this time.

If you have any information about this crime, please call non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707.

This is the second shooting in the past five days in Grand Junction. The previous shooting occurred at a party on Feb. 19 where one person was killed and several others were wounded. More information on that story can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.