Advertisement

Judge approves Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan for Belk chain

Belk furloughed workers in March as the pandemic hit and cut senior staff pay up to 50% as...
Belk furloughed workers in March as the pandemic hit and cut senior staff pay up to 50% as stores temporarily closed.(White RNN, Josh | WSFA/KARK/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A judge has approved Chapter 11 bankruptcy plans for North Carolina-based department store chain Belk, creating a new infusion of capital and cutting its debt load.

The Charlotte Observer reports the judge approved the plan Wednesday.

The move provides the ailing department store chain financial breathing room as it grapples with the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Financial Officer William Langley said in a filing accompanying the bankruptcy that the pandemic directly resulted in drastic declines in sales, revenue and liquidity.

Belk furloughed workers in March as the pandemic hit and cut senior staff pay up to 50% as stores temporarily closed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo captured at the scene of the shooting
One killed, several others wounded in shooting at Grand Junction party
Accident involving pedestrian and vehicle causing traffic closures
The shooting occurred at the Mesa Vista Apartment Homes in the 1800 block of Main Street.
Two wounded in late-night shooting in Grand Junction, suspect at large
Some Phoenix homeowners found a duffel bag full of guns while digging a hole for a small tree...
Homeowners dig up duffel bag full of guns in backyard
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Latest News

One arrested following standoff in Clifton
FILE - In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Rush Limbaugh speaks during a ceremony inducting him...
Palm Beach County, Fla., refuses to lower flags for Rush Limbaugh
standoff
Clifton Standoff
Longterm resident, Edward Trejo, is 79 years old and has never seen snow like this before....
First snow angel for 79-year-old man
Delta County to transition into Level Blue on State’s COIVD-19 dial