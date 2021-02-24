Advertisement

Accident involving pedestrian and vehicle causing traffic closures

(Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is on scene of an accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle.

Police say the accident occurred near 30 1/4 Road and D 1/2 Road and that both lanes are shut down at 30 Road.

In a statement, police said, “Two juveniles were crossing northbound on D ½ Rd at an unmarked crosswalk when a truck collided with the pedestrians. Both juveniles were injured and transported to the hospital. At this time, it is believed that the injuries are non-life-threatening. The driver of the truck did not sustain any injuries. There have been no citations as of right now and the investigation remains ongoing.”

We have a crew on scene and will continue to update this article.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo captured at the scene of the shooting
One killed, several others wounded in shooting at Grand Junction party
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
The Clifton Fire Department responded to a Saturday night incident near Murdoch's
Travel trailer fire in Clifton
Aircraft reseeding thousands of acres over Pine Gulch burn scar area
Mesa County Sheriff's Office
Concealed handgun permit applications move online

Latest News

Ute Water
Recent snow has helped local water supply
Clifton Water District office closed until 1 p.m. on Tuesday
GVP Scholarship
GVP Scholarship
Rare disease day interview
Rare disease day interview