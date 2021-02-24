Accident involving pedestrian and vehicle causing traffic closures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is on scene of an accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle.

Police say the accident occurred near 30 1/4 Road and D 1/2 Road and that both lanes are shut down at 30 Road.

In a statement, police said, “Two juveniles were crossing northbound on D ½ Rd at an unmarked crosswalk when a truck collided with the pedestrians. Both juveniles were injured and transported to the hospital. At this time, it is believed that the injuries are non-life-threatening. The driver of the truck did not sustain any injuries. There have been no citations as of right now and the investigation remains ongoing.”

#CRASH #GJPD is on scene at 30 1/4 Rd and D 1/2 Rd for a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident. EB and WB lanes shut down at 30 Rd. Please use alternative routes until the area is cleared. pic.twitter.com/2KkeblVBZJ — Grand Junction PD (@GrandJunctionPD) February 23, 2021

We have a crew on scene and will continue to update this article.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.