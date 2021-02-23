Advertisement

Grand Valley Power Scholarship Applications Due March 1

Grand Valley Power Scholarship
Grand Valley Power Scholarship(KKCO/KJCT)
By Saphire Cervantes
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Applications for the Grand Valley Power’s Hometown Scholarship Program are due March 1 with the exception of the Western Colorado Community College Electric Lineworker Scholarship, which is due June 1.

Scholarship awards range from $1,500 to $2,000 and one of the scholarships is renewable for up to four years, worth $8,000 if awarded. Applications can be submitted by mail, in-person or online.

Grand Valley Power Scholarship Program Application

Each year, Grand Valley Power awards over $20,000 in scholarship funds to local students. Since 1996 the company has given back $210,000 to local youth for future education and training.

If you have any questions about the scholarship program or its requirements, email scholarships@gvp.org or call 970-242-0040.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo captured at the scene of the shooting
One killed, several others wounded in shooting at Grand Junction party
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
The Clifton Fire Department responded to a Saturday night incident near Murdoch's
Travel trailer fire in Clifton
Aircraft reseeding thousands of acres over Pine Gulch burn scar area
Delta County Memorial Hospital rebranding itself to Delta Health

Latest News

Rare Disease Day Virtual Event
Rare Disease Day
Mesa County Sheriff's Office
Concealed handgun permit applications move online
Aircraft reseeding thousands of acres over Pine Gulch burn scar area
Delta County Memorial Hospital rebranding itself to Delta Health