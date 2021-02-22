Travel trailer fire in Clifton

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A travel trailer caught on fire in Clifton late Saturday night.

The fire started near Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply on the I-70 Business Loop around midnight. No people were injured, although our crew reports that two dogs may have died in the fire — one adult and one puppy.

The Clifton Fire Department responded to the scene, with assistance from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. The fire department is still investigating a possible cause.

