Travel trailer fire in Clifton

The Clifton Fire Department responded to a Saturday night incident near Murdoch's
The Clifton Fire Department responded to a Saturday night incident near Murdoch's
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:58 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A travel trailer caught on fire in Clifton late Saturday night.

The fire started near Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply on the I-70 Business Loop around midnight. No people were injured, although our crew reports that two dogs may have died in the fire — one adult and one puppy.

The Clifton Fire Department responded to the scene, with assistance from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. The fire department is still investigating a possible cause.

