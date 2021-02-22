Advertisement

Delta County Memorial Hospital rebranding itself to Delta Health

Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In just a few weeks Delta Memorial Hospital will be re-branding itself to be more than just a hospital.

Delta County Memorial Hospital is rebranding to Delta Health and changes will be seen throughout the healthcare system starting March 1.

Each individual piece of the new symbol is meant to represent Delta County.

Its dark blue color represents the mountain ranges, the light blue represents the two rivers, the Uncompahgre and the Gunnison.

And the green represents the land of the Grand Mesa.

The color green also is associated with the idea of moving forward and is incorporated to remember Delta Health’s history while also moving into the future.

The rebrand isn’t just a name and a logo change, but also a new and refined focus noted in the company’s new mission, vision and values statements.

Delta Health’s new mission is to inspire hope by providing remarkable care in a healing environment.

Its vision is to provide compassionate quality healthcare that the community will trust.

And its values are encompassed in the acronym inspire: Integrity, nurture, stewardship, professionalism, innovative, respect and empathy.

