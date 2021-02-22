Concealed handgun permit applications move online

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has moved its concealed handgun permit application almost entirely online.

Previously, anyone interested in applying for a permit would have to fill out all of their information in person, at the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. The change now allows applicants to provide all of their personal information online, at the sheriff’s office website.

Applicants are still required to submit their fingerprints at the physical office.

“During peak times, we had seen wait times in excess of over an hour, and we really want to reduce that,” says Megan Terlecky, spokesperson for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re hoping this new online system, by minimizing what needs to be accomplished in person, will be able to reduce those wait times significantly.”

Concealed carry permits increased significantly in Mesa County this past year. There was an increase of more than 500 permits issued by the sheriff’s office in 2020, with nearly 3000 new permits in the county.

