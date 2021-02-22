Aircraft reseeding thousands of acres over Pine Gulch burn scar area

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - HOW COOL! The same aircraft that were flying above flames last summer dropping retardment are now dropping native seeds over the burn scar left by the Pine Gulch Fire to help the area recover.

BLM Colorado Fire posted to Facebook showing the Single Engine Air Tankers (S.E.A.T.s) that are being put to work.

It’s raining seeds! 🌱The BLM began aerial and hand seeding the Pine Gulch Fire burn scar near Grand Junction. Hand crews... Posted by BLM Colorado Fire on Monday, February 22, 2021

The agency says that the planes are working with hand crews and helicopters to reseed an estimated 22,000 acres of land. They say that seeding with snow on the ground is key to germination and growth success.

The Pine Gulch Fire was the third-largest fire in Colorado history, only outdone by two other 2020 fires that burned near Grand Lake, and Red Feather Lakes, respectively. The Pine Gulch Fire burned 139,007 acres, and the acreage that crews are seeding are areas that were unlikely to naturally recover.

