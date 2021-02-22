Advertisement

Aircraft reseeding thousands of acres over Pine Gulch burn scar area

(Yzabelah Roberts)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - HOW COOL! The same aircraft that were flying above flames last summer dropping retardment are now dropping native seeds over the burn scar left by the Pine Gulch Fire to help the area recover.

BLM Colorado Fire posted to Facebook showing the Single Engine Air Tankers (S.E.A.T.s) that are being put to work.

It’s raining seeds! 🌱The BLM began aerial and hand seeding the Pine Gulch Fire burn scar near Grand Junction. Hand crews...

Posted by BLM Colorado Fire on Monday, February 22, 2021

The agency says that the planes are working with hand crews and helicopters to reseed an estimated 22,000 acres of land. They say that seeding with snow on the ground is key to germination and growth success.

The Pine Gulch Fire was the third-largest fire in Colorado history, only outdone by two other 2020 fires that burned near Grand Lake, and Red Feather Lakes, respectively. The Pine Gulch Fire burned 139,007 acres, and the acreage that crews are seeding are areas that were unlikely to naturally recover.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo captured at the scene of the shooting
One killed, several others wounded in shooting at Grand Junction party
The clinic was available to anyone registered with the Western Colorado VA
Western Slope veterans receive COVID-19 vaccine at mass vaccination clinic
The Clifton Fire Department responded to a Saturday night incident near Murdoch's
Travel trailer fire in Clifton
Out of state winter weather affecting vaccine shipments into the valley
Authorities attempting to locate two passengers involved in high-speed chase

Latest News

Delta County Memorial Hospital rebranding itself to Delta Health
DCH
Delta County Memorial
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado