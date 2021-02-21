Western Slope veterans receive COVID-19 vaccine at mass vaccination clinic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center held its first vaccination clinic on Saturday. The event was run entirely by volunteers, and more than 300 veterans received a shot.

With no appointments required, some people were able to get their vaccine on short notice. 319 veterans of all ages were vaccinated in total.

Mike McClimans served in Vietnam, and worked with both the Navy and Marines. His choice to get the vaccine was all about family.

“It’s important for me to get it because my wife has an impaired immunity system,” McClimans said. " if something happens to her, I got to take care of her. So it’s imperative that I get the shot.”

The Western Colorado VA hopes to hold more vaccination clinics in the future. Daily vaccinations will also continue at the VA, by appointment only.

