Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Shade’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Shade is a neutered male. He is a domestic shorthair, around 5.5 years old. Staff says he is a very friendly guy who really loves to come out for pets. He has lots of energy and loves to play- especially with feather toys. He is also very food motivated and always loves a good snack. He is available for adoption at the shelter.

