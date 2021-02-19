Advertisement

Local organization is working to improve the air quality in the Grand Valley

Photo of Biochar
Photo of Biochar(KKCO)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A local organization is introducing a new project they’re working on to try to improve air quality in the Grand Valley.

The Citizens for Clean Air presented their eighth annual state of the air report on Thursday night.

Part of the discussion was about a project on biochar. It is made from plant bioproducts like clippings and used as a soil supplement. The group has received some funding to explore options for it. They think the project could have a positive impact on the valley in the long term.

“Our goal as citizens for clean air is to keep the air clean, and ultimately this project started in an attempt to reduce some of the field burnings and trimmings burning that takes place in the valley,” says Tom Phillips with Citizens for Clean Air.

The group is looking for volunteers to help them with the project. To contact the group, you can email them at citizensforcleanairgj@gmail.com

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities attempting to locate two passengers involved in high-speed chase
Grand Junction Fire Department
Motor home catches fire under 25 Road Bridge
Silver Thread Map
Two more stretches of Colorado roads added to the National Scenic Byways system
Mesa County to transition into Level Yellow: Concern
Christopher Garcia was born with premature lungs and just came home from the hospital three...
Texas family rationing baby’s oxygen tanks amid power outage

Latest News

Avalon Theater to host art exhibit and movie to celebrate Black History Month
U.S. death toll from avalanches reaches 27
Shade
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Shade’
Authorities attempting to locate two passengers involved in high-speed chase