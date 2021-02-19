Advertisement

Avalon Theater to host art exhibit and movie to celebrate Black History Month

(Chris Schumann)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:06 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - February is a month to celebrate Black History, and that celebration is continuing this weekend at the Avalon Theater.

Community members are invited to come down to the theater on Saturday to take part in two events that are being put on by the group Black Citizens and Freinds.

A movie screening of Mercy Me will be shown following an art exhibit that will feature artwork created by D51 students. A poster of MLK will be presented, and essay contest submissions will also be read.

The art exhibit is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and will go on until 5. Doors will open for the movie at 5:30 and the movie is set to begin at 6.

To reserve your tickets and seats, and to learn more about the events, click here.

