P-TECH program expanding throughout school district 51

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s a program that gives high school students the opportunity to earn an associate’s degree in tandem with their diploma, and it’s expanding to D51 schools.

The district is teaming up with Western Colorado Community College (WCCC) to make it all possible.

The P-TECH program or “Pathways in Technology Early College High School” gives high school students the chance to earn an associate’s degree, along with their high school diploma without paying tuition.

Central High School started the program in 2019, now it’s expanding throughout School District 51.

Grand Junction High School and the Career Center are being added to that list.

“It’s just really shocking to be able to say I’m graduating high school with 30 college credits, and really getting a headstart into becoming a nurse practitioner,” says GJHS Senior Emma Rose.

With programs in the medical and IT field, students can gain hands-on experience, figure out what career path may be best for them, and save money in the process.

Students have to go through an application and interview process.

The program will be added to grand junction high school and the career center this fall.

For more information, you can visit your school’s website.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.