Advertisement

Motor home catches fire under 25 Road Bridge

Grand Junction Fire Department
Grand Junction Fire Department(kkco/kjct)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A motor home caught on fire Wednesday morning around 9:15 a.m.

The home was located under the 25 Road Bridge, just off I-70B. The Grand Junction Fire Department contained the flames within minutes. Nobody was injured in the fire.

The Grand Junction Police Department also responded to the scene. One adult resident inside the home was displaced, along with their dog.

“This fire is a really good example of the community calling 9-1-1 as soon as there is an emergency,” explains Ellis Thompson-Ellis, Community Outreach Specialist for GJFD. “By doing that, it gets our resources to respond to that emergency that much faster.”

American Red Cross is helping the resident who was displaced. According to the fire department, the motor home sustained significant damage in the fire.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US 550 ‘Million Dollar Highway’ closed until further notice
The county’s vaccine rollout is ahead of schedule, thanks in large part to community volunteers
Vaccine rollout ahead of schedule in Mesa County
Mesa County to transition into Level Yellow: Concern
Car crashes into apartment patio on 12th Street
U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn
Colorado’s U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn announces resignation from office

Latest News

Several schools shift boundaries
D51 adopts boundary changes
Several schools shift boundaries
D51 adopts boundary changes
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope