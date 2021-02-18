Advertisement

Experts: Gulf freeze may boost gas prices, but only briefly

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A deep freeze in the Gulf state region and beyond that killed dozens of people, left millions without power and jeopardized drinking water systems also forced as many as 11 refineries offline.

The resulting capacity cuts could drive gas prices up by about 10 to 20 cents per gallon, said Patrick DeHaan, petroleum analyst at the travel app GasBuddy.

The national average for a gallon of gas is currently between $2.54 and $2.57, meaning prices could rise to around $2.75 per gallon fairly quickly.

Fortunately, it shouldn’t last long, assuming refineries are running at full strength when the weather normalizes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County to transition into Level Yellow: Concern
The county’s vaccine rollout is ahead of schedule, thanks in large part to community volunteers
Vaccine rollout ahead of schedule in Mesa County
US 550 ‘Million Dollar Highway’ closed until further notice
Grand Junction Fire Department
Motor home catches fire under 25 Road Bridge
Car crashes into apartment patio on 12th Street

Latest News

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital...
2 Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call
North Carolina deputies help rescue a baby owl.
North Carolina deputies help rescue baby owl
FILE - In this Friday, March 27, 2020 file photo, William Samuels delivers caskets to the...
US life expectancy drops a year in pandemic, most since WWII
FILE - Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to then-President Donald Trump, speaks during a...
Ivanka Trump tells Rubio she won’t run for his Senate seat