City of Grand Junction creates new app to help stay connected with the community

Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction is releasing a mobile app that aims to help residents stay engaged with the community.

The Grand Junction CO app allows you to pay your utility bill, file a non-emergency police report, look at the City calendar and events and read city news and alerts.

Officials say it makes doing business with the city more easy and convenient.

“It’s part of our strategic plan to increase communication and engagement with our community and we find that having that mobile engagement is just one more to encourage that connectedness among our residents,” says Greg LeBlanc with the City of Grand Junction.

The app is available on Apple and Android devices.

