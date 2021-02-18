Authorities attempting to locate two passengers involved in high-speed chase

CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is actively searching for two individuals who were believed to have been passengers in a car involved in a high-speed chase on Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says that just after 1 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a person checking door handles and possibly trying to break into cars in a neighborhood near Cottonwood Lake Drive and D 1/2 Road.

When deputies arrived and approached the female, she got into a Toyota sedan with three other people. The car then took off at a high rate of speed according to the MCSO.

The Toyota was then located in the area of 29 Road and Orchard Ave. The driver of the car tried to escape on foot after stopping, but deputies located the adult male and were able to arrest him without incident.

MCSO believes the three other passengers exited the car en route to 29 Road. One of those passengers was detained but was later released. Deputies are still trying to identify the two other people that were believed to have been in the car, including the female who was reportedly seen checking door handles.

The MCSO is asking for anyone with information on the incident to contact them at (970) 242-6707.

The driver of the car is facing possible charges for reckless driving and eluding.

