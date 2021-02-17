Vaccine rollout ahead of schedule in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Beginning on Tuesday, Mesa County Public Health is planning to administer 1000 vaccine doses each day at the Grand Junction Convention Center mass vaccination site.

When the convention center opened as a point of dispensing, roughly 500 doses were administered per day. The county’s rollout is ahead of schedule, thanks in large part to volunteers.

“This is a volunteer run effort,” says Jeff Kuhr, Executive Director for MCPH. “We have 650 volunteers signed up, and I am so thankful for those individuals.”

As of this week, Mesa County has administered nearly 15,000 vaccine doses.

With daily COVID-19 cases now in the single digits, Mesa County could move into yellow level restrictions as early as Wednesday. In addition, the county’s five-star program may soon reach blue level.

“The state has asked for 70% of the individuals that are 70 and over to be vaccinated for five star to move into level blue, and we feel like we’re there,” Kuhr says.

Around 1000 people are currently registered for the vaccine with Mesa County Public Health, many of whom are still waiting for their appointment to be scheduled. As of this week, the health department’s website is now able to provide details on when more appointments will become available. Anyone registered can now enter their information on MCPH’s website to find out when they can expect a vaccine appointment.

In January, the wait time for appointments was one month or longer. As of Tuesday, the wait time is now less than two weeks.

