Texas Game Wardens rescue cold stunned sea turtles

Texas Game Wardens pulled 141 cold stunned sea turtles from the frigid waters of the...
Texas Game Wardens pulled 141 cold stunned sea turtles from the frigid waters of the Brownsville Ship Channel and surrounding bays.(Source: Texas Game Wardens)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – The freezing temperatures across the country aren’t just hard on the humans.

Texas game wardens have rescued 141 sea turtles stunned by the cold waters at the southern tip of the state.

The wardens pulled them from the frigid waters of the Brownsville Ship Channel and surrounding bays, according to their official Twitter account.

Cold stunned is when a sea turtle has become hypothermic due to severe cold weather.

“Like all reptiles, sea turtles are ectothermic (cold-blooded) and cannot regulate their body temperature. If water temperatures drop below approximately 50°F (10°C), sea turtles become lethargic and are unable to swim. They float up to the surface and become vulnerable to boat strikes or wash ashore and become stranded. If not rescued quickly, these defenseless animals often die of shock, predation, or trauma due to boat strike.”

National Park Service

Temperatures in southern Texas have plunged below freezing this week.

