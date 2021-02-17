Advertisement

South Carolina abortion ban awaits final vote in House

A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign...
A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign outside the Statehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The bill has passed the Senate and been sent to the House.(Jeffrey Collins | AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:00 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Republican-backed bill that would likely ban almost all abortions in South Carolina is headed for a crucial vote, having already passed its toughest hurdle last month.

The House has the “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act” on its calendar for debate Wednesday.

If the House approves the bill without changes, it will go to the governor’s desk. Gov. Henry McMaster has promised to sign it into law as soon as he gets it.

Groups against the ban will likely sue immediately, keeping the law from going into effect. About a dozen other states have passed similar laws and all are tied up in the court.

