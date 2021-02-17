D51 adopts boundary changes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51′s Board of Education announced Tuesday night that they will adopt boundary changes to several schools to the north and west of the Grand Valley. The district says the decision is based on community input and feedback shows most people support the boundary changes.

Students in neighborhoods north of Mesa Mall bounded by G Road to the north I-70 B to the south and west and 25 Road to the east will shift from Appleton Elementary to Pomona Elementary School.

Students in the Panorama neighborhood west of Broadway on the Redlands will be shifted from Wingate Elementary to Broadway Elementary.

There are changes coming to middle schools as well. The area north of Mesa Mall that includes Appleton, Pomona and Tope areas will be shifted from Fruita Middle and Fruita 8/9 to West Middle School.

Those in high school in the Appleton, Pomona and Tope area will shift from Fruita Monument High School to Grand Junction High School. Also, students in the Broadway and Scenic areas will shift to Grand Junction High School.

It’s important to note there is a grandfather clause that says students will be offered the right to finish their school programs at the buildings they originally attended. Also, students who wish to continue with a former school boundary for their neighborhood can apply for school of choice admission using the district’s existing policy.

