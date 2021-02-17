Advertisement

D51 adopts boundary changes

Several schools shift boundaries
Several schools shift boundaries(KKCO)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51′s Board of Education announced Tuesday night that they will adopt boundary changes to several schools to the north and west of the Grand Valley. The district says the decision is based on community input and feedback shows most people support the boundary changes.

Students in neighborhoods north of Mesa Mall bounded by G Road to the north I-70 B to the south and west and 25 Road to the east will shift from Appleton Elementary to Pomona Elementary School.

Students in the Panorama neighborhood west of Broadway on the Redlands will be shifted from Wingate Elementary to Broadway Elementary.

There are changes coming to middle schools as well. The area north of Mesa Mall that includes Appleton, Pomona and Tope areas will be shifted from Fruita Middle and Fruita 8/9 to West Middle School.

Those in high school in the Appleton, Pomona and Tope area will shift from Fruita Monument High School to Grand Junction High School. Also, students in the Broadway and Scenic areas will shift to Grand Junction High School.

It’s important to note there is a grandfather clause that says students will be offered the right to finish their school programs at the buildings they originally attended. Also, students who wish to continue with a former school boundary for their neighborhood can apply for school of choice admission using the district’s existing policy.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US 550 ‘Million Dollar Highway’ closed until further notice
The county’s vaccine rollout is ahead of schedule, thanks in large part to community volunteers
Vaccine rollout ahead of schedule in Mesa County
Mesa County to transition into Level Yellow: Concern
U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn
Colorado’s U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn announces resignation from office
Car crashes into apartment patio on 12th Street

Latest News

Several schools shift boundaries
D51 adopts boundary changes
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
US 550 ‘Million Dollar Highway’ closed until further notice