Car crashes into apartment patio on 12th Street

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tuesday night Grand Junction police responded to a car crash near the Lakeside Apartments on 12th Street.

The crash involved a speeding car that was headed northbound, which then went air-born and crashed into the patio of a roadside apartment.

The driver was taken to the hospital to get checked out. Their condition is unknown at this time, but we have been told the injuries were minor.

12th was closed for hours while police investigated the crash and finally opened around midnight.

Our crew on scene says that the apartment was empty at the time of the crash, and the driver was the sole person hurt in the incident.

