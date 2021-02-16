Advertisement

US-led coalition: No Americans killed in Iraq rocket attack

At least one of the rockets launched at a U.S.-led military base in northern Iraq landed in a...
At least one of the rockets launched at a U.S.-led military base in northern Iraq landed in a busy urban street.(Source: Al Iraqiyah via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAGHDAD (AP) - The U.S.-led coalition says the contractor who was killed after a barrage of rockets struck near an airport in northern Iraq was not an American national.

U.S. Army Col. Wayne Marotto did not provide further details on Tuesday about the citizenship of the contractor killed in the attack late Monday that struck near Irbil’s airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region.

The Trump administration had warned the death of a U.S. contractor would be a red line and provoke U.S. escalation in Iraq against Iran-backed groups. The official position of President Joe Biden is not yet clear.

