Pathways Family Shelter receives donation to children’s library

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Pathways Family Shelter has received a large donation to their children’s library. The shelter is one of three temporary housing locations run by Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley.

This donation originally started as a book drive. Community members contributed all across the valley, and Usborne Books & More matched 50 percent of those sales.

“We were able to provide $1100 in books for Pathways,” says Mariah Lash, an Independent Consultant for Usborne Books. Lash organized the book drive along with her mother. “It’s just wonderful, and I’m so excited to help spread literacy to kids in this area.”

Pathways received the donation on Friday, and books will be available for the roughly 20 families currently living at the shelter. Included in the donation were encyclopedias, children’s books, and other reading material.

“When things like this arise, and we are able to put books in kids’ hands at whatever age, it’s always important for us to see that through,” says Jesse Redmond, Development Director at Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley.

These books will be available to anyone who lives at Pathways Family Shelter, and the nearby Pathways Village Apartments. Kids will be able to take some books home too, once they leave Pathways.

“It’s empowering for them to have that choice,” Redmond says.

