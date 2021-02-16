Advertisement

Pathways Family Shelter receives donation to children’s library

The shelter is Homeward Bound's most recent addition, opening in June 2020
The shelter is Homeward Bound's most recent addition, opening in June 2020(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Pathways Family Shelter has received a large donation to their children’s library. The shelter is one of three temporary housing locations run by Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley.

This donation originally started as a book drive. Community members contributed all across the valley, and Usborne Books & More matched 50 percent of those sales.

“We were able to provide $1100 in books for Pathways,” says Mariah Lash, an Independent Consultant for Usborne Books. Lash organized the book drive along with her mother. “It’s just wonderful, and I’m so excited to help spread literacy to kids in this area.”

Pathways received the donation on Friday, and books will be available for the roughly 20 families currently living at the shelter. Included in the donation were encyclopedias, children’s books, and other reading material.

“When things like this arise, and we are able to put books in kids’ hands at whatever age, it’s always important for us to see that through,” says Jesse Redmond, Development Director at Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley.

These books will be available to anyone who lives at Pathways Family Shelter, and the nearby Pathways Village Apartments. Kids will be able to take some books home too, once they leave Pathways.

“It’s empowering for them to have that choice,” Redmond says.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction PD responded to an accident on Riverside Parkway on Sunday morning
Icy roads result in Riverside Parkway accident
Grand Junction man killed in head-on crash in Nevada
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter
Flowers are one of the most popular Valentine's Day gifts
Economic impacts of Valentine’s Day in Mesa County
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 8

Latest News

Mesa Mall hosts the event every year around Valentine's Day
Mesa Mall hosts annual Kidx Bestie Bash
Two men found dead in avalanches over the weekend, bringing the year’s death toll to 10
The 90-minute “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will air March 7, CBS...
Royal occasion: Oprah Winfrey to interview Meghan and Harry
Allegiant Flight
Inaugural flight takes off from Grand Junction to Orange County, Cali.