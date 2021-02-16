Advertisement

Gov. Polis to deliver State of the State address on Wednesday

Gov. Jared Polis during a Feb. 9, 2021 news conference.
Gov. Jared Polis during a Feb. 9, 2021 news conference.(KKTV)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:39 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DENVER- (KJCT) - Governor Polis will deliver his State of the State address on Wednesday to the Colorado legislature, discussing the future of the state.

The address will start at 11 a.m. and will be streamed live on our Facebook pages.

Polis took to Facebook to ask what Coloradans would like to hear in his speech tomorrow. His post can be seen below.

Tomorrow, I'll be delivering my annual State of the State address to the Colorado legislature. I hope you will join me...

Posted by Governor Jared Polis on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

