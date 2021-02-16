Gov. Polis to deliver State of the State address on Wednesday
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:39 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DENVER- (KJCT) - Governor Polis will deliver his State of the State address on Wednesday to the Colorado legislature, discussing the future of the state.
The address will start at 11 a.m. and will be streamed live on our Facebook pages.
Polis took to Facebook to ask what Coloradans would like to hear in his speech tomorrow. His post can be seen below.
