Five-year-old coming up on one year anniversay of getting a new heart

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A local family is getting ready to celebrate a major milestone.

Five-year-old Carter Seely is coming up on his one-year anniversary of getting a new heart. We have been following Carter’s story for more than a year now. Carter was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which resulted in many procedures and stays in the hospital during his first few years of life. Last March, he got a new heart that he desperately needed. His dad says the first few weeks after surgery was difficult as he recovered amid the pandemic. Now, the little boy is finally able to enjoy some normalcy.

“It’s an indescribable feeling to see him because we look through old pictures and stuff when he was a baby because you know he has been doing this whole life; he’s been in and out of the hospital and going through surgeries. It’s indescribable to see where he’s at now. He doesn’t have any- no oxygen and no ports, no nothing crazy. He just gets to be a normal, normal little kiddo,” says Carter’s dad Trent.

The family had moved to the Front Range while Carter was being treated, but they are now back on the Western Slope and living in Grand Junction.

