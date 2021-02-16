Advertisement

Colorado’s U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn announces resignation from office

U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn
U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn(U.S. Department of Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Colorado’s U.S. attorney, Jason Dunn, plans to resign as the Biden administration prepares to appoint new top federal prosecutors.

Dunn, an appointee of President Donald Trump, told Colorado Public Radio his resignation will be effective Feb. 28.

He joined the U.S. attorney’s office in 2018, and he declined to speak of his future plans.

Dunn is one of more than 50 top federal prosecutors who were asked to resign - a normal occurrence in changes of U.S. presidential administrations. Dunn’s successor will need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

