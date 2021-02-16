CMU Theatre presents socially-distanced musical Cabaret

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University’s theatre department will present a live production of the musical Cabaret March 4-13 in the Moss Performing Arts Center Robinson Theatre.

Audience members will be socially distanced from other parties and the play will be uniquely staged in such a way as to distance actors from one another as well.

Director Jessica Jackson and Scenic Designer Matt Schlief have devised an ingenious way of showcasing the intimate mood and feel of the musical while maintaining the distancing required for a live performance to take place.

Daring and exuberant, Cabaret explores life in Bohemian Berlin as Germany slowly succumbs to the emerging Third Reich in the early 1930s. Set primarily in the seedy Kit Kat Club, an omniscient and gender-bending Master of Ceremonies encourages his audience to forget their troubles.

Through bawdy song and dance and wry commentary, the Kit Kat Club serves as both an escape for its patrons and as a metaphor for the ominous political developments taking place in and around it. With romance, classic songs and provocative themes, Cabaret has become one of theatre’s best-loved musicals.

Tickets for each night of performance are limited to 150 and should be purchased in advance at coloradomesa.edu/tickets. More information about the performance can be found a https://www.coloradomesa.edu/arts/theatre/featured-event.

