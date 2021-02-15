Advertisement

Mesa Mall spreads the love for Valentines Day

Mesa Mall
Mesa Mall
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - For Valentines Day Mesa Mall chose to spread the love!

Over the weekend the mall had an interactive art display using the hashtag “post your love.” This lets guests handwrite notes of love, encouragement, and affirmation for others to see.

On Monday, the Mesa Mall’s Kid-X Club is holding a “Hearts and crafts bestie bash,” where kids will have the chance to make gifts for their family and friends.

“I think it’s so important for Mesa Mall because we have community members here who visit us on a daily basis, and we want to play a role in their celebrating of again the people and things that they love,” says Caitlyn Love, Marketing Director Mesa Mall.

