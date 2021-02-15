Advertisement

Inaugural flight takes off from Grand Junction to Orange County, Cali.

Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Western Colorado now has a new option when traveling to southern California.

Allegiant Air’s inaugural flight to John Wayne Airport in Orange County went wheels up on Friday from Grand Junction Regional Airport. The new route will operate twice a week.

“I’m excited I was really looking forward to this flight because I haven’t seen my family due to COVID and I really want to see them so I looked online. Allegiant has flights going into LAX but weren’t available so this one popped up and it was the best so I just clicked on it and got my flight,” stated Brian Guzman.

Allegiant Airlines is new to Orange County. The Grand Junction flight is one of the first to go there. The L.A. Basin is considered one of the strongest markets for Grand Junction Regional Airport.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction PD responded to an accident on Riverside Parkway on Sunday morning
Icy roads result in Riverside Parkway accident
Grand Junction man killed in head-on crash in Nevada
Flowers are one of the most popular Valentine's Day gifts
Economic impacts of Valentine’s Day in Mesa County
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter
Still shot of CO-65 over the Grand Mesa on 2/12
Storms expected all weekend across the Western Slope

Latest News

Mesa Mall
Mesa Mall spreads the love for Valentines Day
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado