Icy roads result in Riverside Parkway accident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A sedan was involved in a one car accident on Riverside Parkway early Sunday morning. The Grand Junction Police Department and Grand Junction Fire Department responded to Hale Avenue and Riverside Parkway just before 3 a.m.

An adult female driver lost control of her car due to icy road conditions. The vehicle hit a utility pole and also collided with a power transformer box.

There were no passengers in the car, and the area was cleared up by 5 a.m.

