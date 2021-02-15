Advertisement

Icy roads result in Riverside Parkway accident

The Grand Junction PD responded to an accident on Riverside Parkway on Sunday morning
The Grand Junction PD responded to an accident on Riverside Parkway on Sunday morning
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 10:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A sedan was involved in a one car accident on Riverside Parkway early Sunday morning. The Grand Junction Police Department and Grand Junction Fire Department responded to Hale Avenue and Riverside Parkway just before 3 a.m.

An adult female driver lost control of her car due to icy road conditions. The vehicle hit a utility pole and also collided with a power transformer box.

There were no passengers in the car, and the area was cleared up by 5 a.m.

