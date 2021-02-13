Advertisement

U.S. Navy Recruiting Office in Grand Junction has reopened

The U.S. Navy Recruiting Office in Grand Junction reopened earlier this month
The U.S. Navy Recruiting Office in Grand Junction reopened earlier this month
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Navy Recruiting Office in Grand Junction has reopened.

The office is located inside the Armed Forces Career Center at 2502 Highway 6 and 50. The recruiting office had been shut down for more than two years, after the U.S. Navy imposed manning cuts in 2018.

They reopened this month, and are now actively recruiting for the Navy.

“We reopened the office on February 1st,” says Chief Petty Officer Christopher Gates. “Manning has come up, so we are able to facilitate Naval recruiting for the Western Slope.”

Chief Gates and Machinery Repairman Nathan Cook are handling all recruiting operations for now. The office is planning to expand, with four recruiters expected to work out of the office full time by the end of 2021.

Anyone from the Western Slope who is interested in joining the Navy can call the Grand Junction Navy Recruiting Office at (970)-242-0051.

