National 2-1-1 Day highlights importance of human resource phone number

The day is meant to raise awareness about the 2-1-1 phone number as a resource
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - February 11th is National 2-1-1 Day.

The day is meant to spread awareness about the 2-1-1 phone number as a resource. 2-1-1 provides people with essential information, including help with housing, food resources, and clothing, along with mental health and family assistance.

The phone line can also refer people to local health and human agencies, which has been more important than ever during the pandemic.

“We serve 16 counties on the Western Slope,” explains Christie Higgins, the Manager for Western Colorado 2-1-1. “We just want to promote February 11th as 2-1-1 day, to let people know that we are here to help.”

Western Colorado’s 2-1-1 call center is based out of the Hilltop Family Resource Center in Grand Junction. Hilltop is one of several entities which help fund 2-1-1′s operation in Colorado.

The phone number can now also answer questions related to COVID-19, helping direct people to testing sites and providing information about the vaccine.

