CO-65 to close Sat. evening for winter maintenance operations

Still shot of CO-65 over the Grand Mesa on 2/12
Still shot of CO-65 over the Grand Mesa on 2/12(CDOT)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan for a safety closure on CO-65 (Grand Mesa) starting Saturday evening.

The closure is anticipated to start at 7 p.m. and will go into Sunday morning.

“The safety closure is necessary for maintaining road safety and winter maintenance operations,” says CDOT.

Eastbound and westbound directions will be closed between gates located at Mile Points 28 and 35. The closure time may change due to weather and road conditions.

