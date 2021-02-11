Advertisement

Submissions for Antonelli's Advanced Automotive's car giveaway due March 6

Feb. 11, 2021
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A local auto repair shop wants to make a difference in someone’s life by gifting them a car.

Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive wants to help someone in need. They’re looking for someone who will use the car to help other people. In 150 words or less, the auto shop is asking that you explain why a particular person deserves or needs a car. The car is a 2006 Ford and comes with free oil changes for two years.

Nominations have to be in by March 8. They’ll be gifting the car on March 12.

