Mesa County Safety Fair to be held virtually this year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 40th annual Safety Fair Week is approaching, but a reminder that this year’s event will be held virtually.

The Mesa County Safety Council will give teachers and parents access to videos to watch their children, along with a list of questions to answer after you watch their clips. Usually, the free event is two days, they’ve extended it to a week to give families more options.

”This virtual safety fair page, on the safety council’s website, it’s going to remain until further notice. We have plans just to keep it going, upgrade it, as we receive new videos from other organizations,” says Jim Pringle of the Mesa County Safety Council.

The Safety Fair Week is Feb. 22 through Feb. 26.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.