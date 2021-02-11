Advertisement

Mesa County Safety Fair to be held virtually this year

Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 40th annual Safety Fair Week is approaching, but a reminder that this year’s event will be held virtually.

The Mesa County Safety Council will give teachers and parents access to videos to watch their children, along with a list of questions to answer after you watch their clips. Usually, the free event is two days, they’ve extended it to a week to give families more options.

”This virtual safety fair page, on the safety council’s website, it’s going to remain until further notice. We have plans just to keep it going, upgrade it, as we receive new videos from other organizations,” says Jim Pringle of the Mesa County Safety Council.

The Safety Fair Week is Feb. 22 through Feb. 26.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
Montrose
A new amphitheater is coming to Montrose
Lockdown lifted at Summit School
Blanca and Juan Rodriguez, both 67, died from COVID-19 hours apart in two different hospitals....
‘An epic love story’: Couple dies of COVID-19 hours after one final Zoom call
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Latest News

Car giveaway
Submissions for Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive’s car giveaway due March 6
Car Giveaway
Car Giveaway
Illegal narcotics and thousands of dollars of cash seized in Delta County
Morgan Wallen’s songs were removed from radio stations, streaming services took his music off...
Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend his racist language