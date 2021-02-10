Advertisement

Lockdown lifted at Summit School

(KKCO)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Summit School has returned back to normal operation after they went into a lockdown for half an hour on Wednesday.

D51 sent an alert at 2 p.m. saying the school was going into a lockdown, with all exterior interior doors being locked. At 2:30, the district said the school was returning back to normal operations.

It is unclear what forced the school into lockdown, but the district says it was due to a student behavior issue.

We have reached out to police about the incident and are awaiting a response.

Check back for updates.

