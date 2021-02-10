GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Today, February 9th is Safer Internet Day, and you are encouraged and reminded to pause before you post, support others, and be kind.

While this years theme is “Youth Access to Inappropriate Content and Sexting,” previous years they have emphasized things like, cyberbullying, cybersecurity, and online trafficking.

The Mesa county Sheriff’s Office wants to remind kids that what you send or post online cannot be taken back.

“Whether you are a family, individual, or an organization, we all play a role and it is vital to keep everybody safe that we all use our responsibility and are conscience of what we are putting out online,” said Callie Berkson, Public Information Coordinator, Grand Junction Police Department.

Justin Montover, a Sergeant at the Sheriff’s Office said that a good question to ask yourself is, “if this moment in time was on the front page of the paper, and your family sees it tomorrow, are you going to be embarrassed or proud?”

Experts also encourage you to be careful when posting any person information online including your name, age, address, or any identifying information.

Both the Sheriff’s Office and the Police Department are hopeful that this day will spark good conversations about safe internet use.

