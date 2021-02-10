Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Sydney’

By (Erin Crooks)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Sydney is approximately 3.5-years-old. She is a spayed female, possibly a pit-x.

She came to the Roice-Hurst shelter with three of her family members. She seems to do well with other dogs but would need to be in a home without cats. Once she warms up to you, she is extremely fun and playful. Sydney is very fast, so she would do well with someone that enjoys taking her for long walks or runs.

She is available for adoption through the shelter.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montrose
A new amphitheater is coming to Montrose
U.K. COVID-19 variant confirmed in Mesa County
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
Vaccine rollout Phase 1B.2 begins across Colorado
Crews able to get Mack brush fire under control

Latest News

File image
Sweet treats for Valentine’s Day
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Phones
Safer Internet Day