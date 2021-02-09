Advertisement

A new amphitheater is coming to Montrose

Montrose
Montrose(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:55 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The new amphitheater has been in the works for a few years now. At the last city council meeting they decided on a contractor for the project.

They decided on Stryker and Company Construction, which is based in Montrose.

The project is ready to start whenever the contractors are ready. The amphitheater is supposed to be completed by November 1, 2021.

The building of the amphitheater is a group effort. Dave Frank is a member of the Montrose City Council and he said they “partnered with Rotary Club of Montrose, who put up around 200,000 dollars, the Montrose Recreation District put up 50,000 dollars. We have a lot of other local buy in from local businesses.”

The theater will be located near Cerise park and they are planning on using the new structures for things like concerts and live theater events.

