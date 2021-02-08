U.K. COVID-19 variant confirmed in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, which is the variant that was first identified in the United Kingdom, has been confirmed in Mesa County.

According to the Mesa County Public Health Department (MCPH), the variant was confirmed through a test done at the Mesa County Fairgrounds sampling site of a female Mesa County resident in her 30s. The woman has no travel history according to MCPH.

Additionally, MCPH says the woman did not report any symptoms (asymptomatic) and was not hospitalized.

The case was confirmed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment through laboratory testing on Feb. 4.

The woman is now in isolation, and her recent close contacts have been notified and they are also in quarantine at this time.

“Quarantine guidance for those exposed to the variant is more strict, to minimize transmission and other potential exposures,” reads a press release from MCPH.

Colorado was the first state to have a confirmed case of the B.1.1.7 variant in the United States; that case was in a resident of Elbert County on Dec. 29.

MCPH says this strain, sometimes referred to as the UK variant, appears to spread more easily and quickly than more common strains that cause COVID-19. There is no evidence that these variants cause more severe illness or increased risk of hospitalization or death than previous circulating strains.

Scientists believe that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be effective in providing immunity against these new variants.

Infections due to the new variants seem to have the same symptoms as the original COVID-19 strain. They can also cause asymptomatic infection, as was reported with this individual. Contacts of cases with any of the new COVID-19 variants need to quarantine for a full 14 days.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.