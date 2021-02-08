Advertisement

Spin City closing on February 20th

Spin City is closing on Saturday, February 20th
Spin City is closing on Saturday, February 20th
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:37 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Spin City roller skating rink has announced they are closing.

The venue will close for good on Saturday, February 20th. Spin City is located off 24 1/2 Road in Grand Junction, and has a bowling alley, arcade, and roller skating rink, among other attractions.

Spin City opened in 2013, and has long been a popular place for kids. The rink often hosts birthday parties and other children’s events. On Sunday, shortly after Spin City had announced their closing on social media, one family drove all the way from Utah to spend a day at the rink.

“It has bowling, and laser tag, and stuff like that,” says Jude Breneman, of Price City, Utah. “I’m kinda sad because I want to come here more.”

All-Terrain Motorsports has bought the building, and will turn it into a showroom for their vehicles. Spin City is selling all of their assets to the public, including skates and roller blades, equipment, lockers, tables, and office equipment.

Anyone who does purchase items from Spin City must pick them up on Sunday, February 21st.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

