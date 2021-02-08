Advertisement

Multiple agencies fighting brush fire off 10 Road

(Chris Schumann)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Lower Valley Fire Protection District, the Grand Junction Fire Department, and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office are fighting a brush fire that started around 3 p.m. on Monday.

The fire is burning off of 10 Road near Q 3/4 Road. The exact size of the fire is yet to be determined, but our crew on scene says that the fire appears to be larger than five acres.

No structures have been damaged in the fire, but crews are actively providing structure protection in the area.

Sheriff deputies have shut down 10 Road near Q Road.

Crews are battling windy conditions, which will continue until sundown.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ouray
Grand Junction Police respond to reports of an assault
Spin City is closing on Saturday, February 20th
Spin City closing on February 20th
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
U.K. COVID-19 variant confirmed in Mesa County
Kalea Potter will now attend Colorado University Boulder on a full scholarship
Palisade student awarded Chick Evans Scholarship

Latest News

Lifelong GJ resident running for City Council District E
U.K. COVID-19 variant confirmed in Mesa County
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Spin City is closing on Saturday, February 20th
Spin City closing on February 20th