Palisade student awarded Chick Evans Scholarship

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Palisade High School student has been awarded with the Chick Evans Caddie Scholarship.

Kalea Potter is the first Grand Junction-area student to ever be awarded with the scholarship. She has been part of the Such Caddie and Leadership Academy throughout high school, joining the program with her younger brother three years ago.

Now, Kalea will attend Colorado University Boulder on a full scholarship.

“We have a lot of financial need, and so it takes off the burden of student debt in the future,” Potter said. “I think that will be really helpful for us.”

The scholarship provides full tuition and housing to incoming college students who has experience as golf caddies. Seven Colorado high school students will receive the scholarship this year.

Candidates for the award must also have an excellent academic record, and are required to demonstrate financial need. The program is operated by the Western Golf Association.

