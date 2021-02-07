Grand Junction Police respond to reports of an assault

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -On Saturday afternoon, just before 2pm, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Ouray.

There was reports of an assault, and two adult males were involved in a physical altercation.

The victim was transported to the hospital with extensive injuries.

The suspect was detained at the residence and transported to the police department for an interview. It is still an active investigation.

