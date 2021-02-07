Advertisement

Central High School’s Warrior Wellness Wagon continues feeding community members in need

The food drive is run almost entirely by student volunteers.
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Warrior Wellness Wagon program at Central High School began in 2017. Student volunteers help organize a food drive every month to help local community members in need.

The program has taken on extra importance this year, feeding three times the number of people that they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food Bank of the Rockies helps Central High School students with their mission, providing food for each event. The food drive itself, however, is run almost entirely by student volunteers.

“It takes place the last Wednesday of each month,” explains Bryce Davis, a student leader for the Warrior Wellness Wagon. “We have a table set up outside, they drive up and open their trunk or backseat. We put it in there, and then they’re good to go.”

The next Warrior Wellness Wagon food drive will be held between 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24th. All meals provided include meat, produce, canned goods, and bread.

The program is a rewarding experience for everyone involved, with many people in need right now across the valley.

“Just seeing the people’s faces when they come through, they’re always so grateful and so kind,” Davis says. “It’s just great knowing that I’m able to help my community.”

