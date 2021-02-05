Advertisement

Two vehicle crash sends two to hospital

Picture taken from the scene of the crash
Picture taken from the scene of the crash(David Jones)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Police tell us that no lives were lost in the two-vehicle crash that occurred near I-70B and North Avenue Friday morning, but both parties were taken to the hospital.

The crash happened around 9 when a sedan was merging onto North Ave. from I-70B and t-boned an oncoming vehicle, causing it to roll over. Police say the sedan did have the right of way.

The crash is still under investigation, and citations are pending following the investigation.

